Koei Tecmo has announced that 2014’s Wii U horror adventure, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Project Zero in Europe), will release for the PlayStation 5 and 4 among other platforms sometime this year.

This enhanced version of Fatal Frame will feature upgraded visuals, a photo mode, and new costumes for the main characters. The photo mode will allow players to set up their characters and ghosts in various scenes, and adjust their poses.

For the uninitiated, Maiden of Black Water is set in the haunted Mt. Hikami, known for strange occurrences. Even the water in Mt. Hikami is believed to be plagued by “vengeful spirits.”

An official overview is as follows:

The main adventure consists of three interconnected stories which lead the player to uncover the horrifying truth behind a string of recent tragic deaths taking place in a forest with an infamous history. Take on the role of one of three people with the power of the Camera Obscura and the ability to see the shadows of those spirited away. The story will take you on a frightening adventure through the ruins of an eerie inn, a shrine filled with life-size dolls, and a lake full of dead priestesses. Each location is connected by a stream of water flowing throughout the mountain. This formerly holy water is tied to the most horrifying mystery of all – the history of death and darkness on Mt. Hikami.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a new trailer below.