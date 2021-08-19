Koei Tecmo took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming Fatal Frame (Project Zero): Maiden of Black Water‘s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will be free for those who own a copy of the game on last-gen consoles. The company will share more information about the upgrades in due course.

PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER will be free to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S (Smart Delivery). We will share more information, coming soon. https://t.co/bNJZKMU2MG#PROJECTZERO #KTFamily pic.twitter.com/1Er1qTk11O — KOEI TECMO EUROPE (@koeitecmoeurope) August 18, 2021

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will release on October 28th. The upcoming title is an enhanced version of the 2014 Wii U game.

Players will follow Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo, and Miu Hinasaki as they journey to Mt. Hikami to investigate mysterious disappearances.

An official overview reads:

The main adventure consists of three interconnected stories which lead the player to uncover the horrifying truth behind a string of recent tragic deaths taking place in a forest with an infamous history. Take on the role of one of three people with the power of the Camera Obscura and the ability to see the shadows of those spirited away. The story will take you on a frightening adventure through the ruins of an eerie inn, a shrine filled with life-size dolls, and a lake full of dead priestesses.

The enhanced version will feature a new photo mode, new costumes, and new accessories including Yuri’s “Punk Ensemble,” “Cutesy Goth Ensemble (Black),” “Swimsuit (Blue),” and the “Triathlon Suit,” Miu’s “Miku Hinasaki Outfit (The Tormented),” “Cutesy Goth Ensemble (White),” “Swimsuit (Yellow),” and “Swimsuit (Pink),” and Ren’s “Groom’s Outfit.”