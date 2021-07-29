Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water‘s release date falls on October 28, 2021, for the PS4 and PS5, as well as Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox consoles. KOEI TECMO revealed the horror-adventure game’s release date via a new overview trailer, giving fans a glimpse into Maiden of Black Water’s updated graphics, photo mode, and special costumes.

The horror title, originally released for the Wii U in 2014, is the fifth entry in the Fatal Frame series. A remaster of the game was revealed last month during KOEI TECMO’s E3 2021 presentation. The franchise itself is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and will release a special Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. The Deluxe Edition will come with a digital artbook and six costumes resembling characters from previous Fatal Frame titles. Users can also purchase the costumes separately as DLC after the official launch.

Below is a list of the six costumes included:

Mio Amakura Outfit (Yuri)

Rei Kurosawa Outfit (Yuri)

Miku Hinasaki Outfit 1 & 2 (Miu)

Maya Amakura Outfit (Miu)

Kei Amakura Outfit (Ren)

Separate from the bonus Deluxe Edition content, all players will receive several special costumes and accessories. Fans who pre-order the game will also receive an exclusive Atelier Ryza outfit and hat for Yuri. Below is a list of the costumes included in the base game, which can be seen in the announcement trailer below:

Yuri Punk Ensemble Cutesy Goth Ensemble (Black) Swimsuit (Blue) Triathlon Suit

Miu Miku Hinasaki Outfit (The Tormented) Cutesy Goth Ensemble (White) Swimsuit (Yellow) Swimsuit (Pink)

Ren Groom’s Outfit



Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water includes a new Photo Mode that was not included in the original release, which allows players to create customized shots with a variety of effects from the Camera Obscura. Players will be able to pose spirits and characters of their choice, in a host of locations using any unlocked costumes.

You can check out the official Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water release date announcement trailer below:

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water releases on October 28, 2021.

[Source: Gamespress]