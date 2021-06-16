Rockstar has announced they will be ending the online services for GTA Online, Max Payne 3, and L.A. Noire on PlayStation 3. Max Payne and L.A. Noire will be closing in September wile GTA Online will be available until December.

The developer will be closing the PS3 online services for GTA Online because they will be concentrating on the launch of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Services for the game on PlayStation 4 will be unaffected. On September 16, 2021, players will no longer be able to purchase Shark Cards on PS3. The PS3 online servers, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club, will then be closed on December 16, 2021. From this point, players will be able to play the campaign but will not be able to play any of the online modes.

Once the PS3 version is closed, players’ progress on this version of the game will be lost forever. There is no way of transferring progress or character profiles to the PS4 or upcoming PS5 version of the game. Any unused Shark Cards on PS3 will also be lost as these are platform specific and their value can’t be transferred to another platform.

GTA Online is not the only game to be affected by server closures. Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire will also have their online servers closed and lose all website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club. Both games will see their servers closed on September 16, 2021. Like GTA V, players will still be able to access the campaign and other offline modes after this date.

Both Max Payne 3 and Grand Theft Auto V have online trophies that will be affected by the server closure. If you haven’t earned these trophies by the time the servers are taken offline, this will also make the Platinum trophies unobtainable for you.

[Source: Rockstar Games (1, 2)]