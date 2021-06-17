Electronic Arts has announced that Gary McKay, who was appointed BioWare’s interim general manager following Casey Hudson’s departure last December, has been made the studio’s permanent GM.

In a blog announcing the news, McKay expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, and reassured fans that his primary goal is to restore BioWare to its former glory and rebuild its reputation.

BioWare went through a rough patch following Mass Effect Andromeda‘s lukewarm reception and Anthem‘s failure. Despite reassurances about the future, a number of high-profile departures and reports of poor management followed, leading fans to worry about BioWare’s status. McKay recognizes this, and has promised to deliver quality products.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” he said. “When you spend over 20 years in the industry, there are a small handful of studios on your bucket list in terms of teams you’d want to work with — and BioWare is at the top of my list. This studio is unique in that it has an incredible history of building critically successful games and universes that are truly beloved by so many fans. For me, success is all about rebuilding that reputation, and delivering on that promise of quality.”

McKay started his career with EA in 1998 and initially spent seven years at the company before leaving. With this return, he believes he’s “come full circle.”

“We’re laser-focused on releasing the types of games BioWare has built a reputation on: high-quality console, PC, and online RPG games with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and vast worlds,” McKay continued.

BioWare is currently working on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect.

[Source: BioWare]