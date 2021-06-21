Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has reportedly sold more in its second week than its launch week in the UK. According to GfK Entertainment, the game officially put Minecraft Dungeons in second place on the charts last week, becoming the number one highest selling game of the week.

In a rare sequence of events, sales for Rift Apart increased by 2% compared to its previous week, which is incredibly uncommon for most specialist titles. Games Industry notes that, while casual games like Just Dance have had second-week increases before, those are largely due to the fact that the games don’t usually have a big pre-order market. Additionally, they state that part of the appeal may be that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was bundled with the PS5, increasing its adoption rate.

There were also concerns leading up to Ratchet and Clank’s release that its $70 price tag was a bit too steep for buyers. However, those concerns were quickly squashed after the game went toe-to-toe with the first-week sales numbers of big titles like New Pokémon Snap and Monster Hunter: Rise. Other notable runner-ups included Mojang’s Minecraft Dungeons which was recently on discount at a major UK retailer, and Resident Evil: Village which released last month. You can check out the full list of this week’s top-selling games below:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Minecraft Dungeons FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Resident Evil: Village Animal Crossing: New Horizons Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft (Switch) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Grand Theft Auto 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest installment of the Ratchet & Clank franchise. The game picks up after the events of Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus, introducing a new Lombax named Rivet to the series. It also boasts a detailed photo mode, 60 fps performance and ray-tracing graphics options, as well as a host of accessibility options that make the game easier to play for the visually and physically impaired.

[Source: Gameinustry.biz]