Ghost of Tsushima may be the next PlayStation exclusive headed to PC, or it could just be getting a proper native PS5 version of the game. These rumors were sparked by a recent update to the game’s box art (image above, courtesy VGC), removing the phrase “Only on PlayStation” from the top bar of the PS4 case. VGC notes that the updated box art can be seen on Amazon and PlayStation Direct. Both Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn had their respective “Only on PlayStation” labels removed when they went to PC, which suggests a Ghost of Tsushima PC port may be next. Given Sony’s recent trend of releasing PC ports of PlayStation exclusives about two years following original release, this would put Ghost of Tsushima on track for a PC release next year.

VGC points out another possibility, however, which is a PS5 release for Ghost of Tsushima. They note that cross-gen releases like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales don’t bear the “Only on PlayStation” label on either the PS4 or PS5 box art. The biggest difference here is that Sackboy and Miles Morales released both version simultaneously while Ghost of Tsushima would obviously be a later new-gen port. Ghost of Tsushima has also already received some PS5 optimizations via backwards compatibility that may preclude a full next-gen version, making the PC rumor more likely.

The updated box art, which now shows information about the online multiplayer Ghost of Tsushima Legends mode, could also just be a general Sony branding move as it has seemingly moved away from the “Only on PlayStation” moniker with all newer titles, especially as Sony opens its doors to the possibility of more games eventually heading to PC. No PS5 exclusives have seen the label applied, including Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Demon’s Souls. The Last of Us Part II and Uncharted 4, on the other hand—the latter of which has been confirmed as marked for a PC release—still show “Only on PlayStation” on their box arts for the time being.

A Ghost of Tsushima PC release would follow Sony’s plans to rejuvenate older PlayStation exclusive titles with PC releases, injecting new life and conversation after the initial launch has died down, while enabling the teams to earn additional revenue. Sony executives have made clear the primary focus being on PlayStation consoles, so don’t expect this move to shift to day and date PC releases, but rather as a strategy to squeeze a bit of extra life and revenue out of games that have otherwise slowed to a trickle.

Sony also recently announced a Ghost of Tsushima movie, which will be headed up by the director of John Wick.

[Source: VGC]