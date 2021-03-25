A live-action Ghost of Tsushima movie is now in development from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, being helmed by John Wick series director Chad Stahelski. The film will be an adaptation of the game from Sucker Punch and PlayStation Studios, which has already sold more than 6.5 million copies since it released in July 2020. Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin Sakai, a samurai and the last of his clan, who must set aside honor and tradition in order to drive back the Mongol invasion and reclaim his homeland.

Stahleski will also be producing through 87Eleven Entertainment, alongside Alex Young and Jason Spitz. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce via PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Productions will serve as Executive Producers, with Peter Kang representing the studio.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.” said Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash.

As the fastest selling PlayStation IP ever, Ghost of Tsushima joins longtime PlayStation exclusives Uncharted and The Last of Us in a pantheon of beloved games getting film and television adaptations. The Uncharted film is coming in February next year, starring Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake, while The Last of Us HBO series doesn’t yet have a release date, though Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are set to star as Joel and Ellie.

The Ghost of Tsushima movie doesn’t have an estimated release yet. Stahleski is getting ready to begin filming John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back, so we may not see Ghost of Tsushima for some time yet. As it’s early in production, no writers, actors, or other talent have been officially attached.

[Source: Deadline]