Until Dawn Movie Cast Revealed for Sony’s Horror Game Reimagining

Sony’s Screen Gems and PlayStation Studios are in the process of adapting Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn to the silver screen. The studios recently revealed part of the cast of the upcoming film, announcing four of its principal actors.

Who’s a part of the Until Dawn cast?

On Friday, Deadline reported that Ella Rubin, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, and Michael Cimino have all been tapped to appear in Sony’s film adaptation of Until Dawn. However, the studios haven’t announced the actors’ roles.

Fans may recognize Rubin as the actress who played Izzy in Amazon Prime’s The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway. Prime watchers may also recognize A’zion as Corinne from the romantic comedy film Sitting in Bars with Cake. Yoo, meanwhile, was nominated for a Gotham TV Award for her portrayal of Mercy Cho in Amazon’s Expats. Finally, Cimino is best known as the title character in Hulu’s teen drama series Love, Victor.

“At PlayStation Productions, we are always looking to find creative and authentic ways to adapt our beloved games that our fans will enjoy,” PlayStation’s Asad Qizilbash said of the Until Dawn film. “Alongside Screen Gems, we’ve assembled a fantastic cast of new characters that builds upon our already stellar filmmaking team and their vision for the adaptation. We’re excited to reveal more about the movie soon.”

Sony’s film adaptation of Until Dawn is being directed by David F. Sandberg. His filmography includes horror movies like Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation and the DC Cinematic Universe’s Shazam! movies. Until Dawn’s screenplay is written by Gary Dauberman, who replaced Blair Butler.