Tom Holland revealed in a recent interview that he may have made a mistake with how he approached portraying Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie. In an interview with GQ focused largely on Holland’s roles in Cherry and as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the MCU, the upcoming Uncharted film got a mention too. Holland said he often found himself falling under a spell and being worried about if he looked good in shots, something he calls a mistake and says he’ll probably never do again.

Holland worries that worrying about how he looked may have gotten in the way of playing the character. “I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment,’” Holland said. Nathan Drake, after all, does have a very specific kind of look and stoicism about him, which put pressure on Holland. “I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy – basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment!”

Holland hasn’t seen how those moments translate to the screen yet. It could just be jitters from the high expectations many fans have for the role—after all, no one is more critical of us than ourselves—but he does say that it was a lesson learned, regardless of how the final movie turns out. “But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps…” he said. “It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again.”

“As soon as you start worrying about ‘Do I look good in this shot?’ acting becomes something other than playing a character,” Holland said. We’ll have a chance to see how the Spider-Man star did when the Uncharted movie releases in February 2022.

[Source: GQ; Via: IGN]