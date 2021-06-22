PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 22, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX $19.99

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX PS5 $19.99

Arcade Archives SEICROSS $7.99

Baseball (Challenge Mode Edition) – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Bunny Parking $5.99

Cross the Moon PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $49.99

Dark Alliance Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Dark Alliance PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Donuts’n’Justice PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition $39.99

Independence Day Break Head to Head – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

Japanese Rail Sim: Journey to Kyoto $59.99

Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass PS4 & PS5 $24.99

Metro Exodus PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 $64.99

Off And On Again $13.99

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game $39.99

Open Country – Snowridge Pack Launch Bundle $14.99

Orbital Racer $14.99

The Persistence PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PS4 & PS5 $5.99

Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 $9.99

Unspottable $16.99

Next Page: European Update »