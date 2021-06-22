Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada has issued a clarification after a mistranslated subtitle from his own YouTube show resulted in headlines announcing the cancellation of Tekken X Street Fighter.

To be clear, the mistranslation wasn’t an issue on our part as the subtitles apparently weren’t vetted when Harada published the video. He apologized for “misleading” viewers and said that he is still “hopeful” that Tekken X Street Fighter‘s development will resume “when the opportunity arises.”

To ensure there are no further misunderstandings, we’re sharing the relevant portion of Harada’s message (verbatim) below, which he published via TwitLonger:

For some reason, the meaning of the word ‘Okura-iri’ is ‘Project died,’ but the original meaning of ‘Okura-iri’ is ‘be shelved’ or ‘put in storage.’ Contracts with artists and collaborators outside of development are subject to terms and conditions, including duration, so we do not own the rights to them indefinitely. So, this one has been put in storage for now. You can see that the original Japanese and the English subtitles give a very different impression (so people who can hear Japanese are not particularly interested in this topic thing). In any case, the status is not much different from the status I told you about before. Well, the fact that the status has not changed is not a nice thing for us and for you. We are still hopeful that TKxSF will resume development when the opportunity arises. However, such a title cannot be moved just for the convenience of one company in terms of marketing and branding, and it also affects each other’s development resources. For now, we are just waiting for the right opportunity. This is sometimes a problem because it is very difficult to translate, including my way of speaking, and also because it is impractical for me to do all the subtitle checking for this volume.

So, back to the waiting game we go.

[Source: TwitLonger]