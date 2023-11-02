Tekken 8 Trailer Reveals First French Fighter

As the release date of Tekken 8 draws closer, Bandai Namco Studios continues to reveal new characters joining the fighting game. For the first time in the history of the franchise, a French fighter will enter the fray: Victor Chevalier, the founder of the UN’s independent forces.

According to his backstory, Victor descended from a lineage of distinguished knights and followed the footsteps of his father when he joined the French Navy. He later joined the United Nations before founding and training the Raven Force, armed forces whose goal is to counter Mishima Zaibatsu’s troops.

Victor is actually the first French fighter for the TEKKEN franchise. I have had the idea of a French character in my mind for a long time and it finally came to fruition. Thanks to Vincent Cassel for inspiring me and for voicing him. And the stage is Paris itself, where I took… https://t.co/mzyfPYvfDp — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) November 2, 2023

Katsuhiro Harada, Tekken’s game director, revealed that he was considering adding a French fighter to this franchise for a while. French actor Vincent Cassel, who played in various movies including Black Swan and Ocean’s Twelve, was the main source of inspiration for Victor Chevalier and will be voicing the character in Tekken 8.

Victor Chevalier Gameplay in Tekken 8

The reveal and gameplay trailer for Victor Chevalier shows the French fighter battling against various opponents on a boat cruising through Paris. His fighting style is fast-paced, with martial arts moves and various weapons including a laser sword, a pistol, and a small dagger.

Players will be able to discover this French fighter, with his haute couture suit and latest optical weapons, upon the full release of Tekken 8 on January 26, 2024.

All Characters Confirmed in Tekken 8

Victor Chevalier is joining the fighters already announced for Tekken 8: