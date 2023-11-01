Tekken 8 Trailer Reveals 4 More Characters

A brand new Tekken 8 trailer has revealed a handful of legendary characters will return to the fighting game when it releases on January 26, 2024.

In a new trailer and announcement from Bandai Namco Studios, four new characters — Devil Jin, Zafina, Lee Chaolan, and Alisa Basconovitch — were all revealed, alongside the first official in-game footage of Panda, who was previously announced.

Most notable for fans is the return of Devil Jin, a form of Jin Kazama that originally appeared in Tekken 3, but didn’t become a fully playable character until Tekken 5. Other characters, like Alisa, were also previously introduced in past Tekken games.

Check out the new Tekken 8 trailer below:

What characters are in Tekken 8?

The full list of characters already revealed for Tekken 8 are: