Tekken 8 Trailer Reveals 4 New Characters

Tekken 8 Trailer Reveals 4 More Characters

By Anthony Nash

A brand new Tekken 8 trailer has revealed a handful of legendary characters will return to the fighting game when it releases on January 26, 2024.

In a new trailer and announcement from Bandai Namco Studios, four new characters — Devil Jin, Zafina, Lee Chaolan, and Alisa Basconovitch — were all revealed, alongside the first official in-game footage of Panda, who was previously announced.

Most notable for fans is the return of Devil Jin, a form of Jin Kazama that originally appeared in Tekken 3, but didn’t become a fully playable character until Tekken 5. Other characters, like Alisa, were also previously introduced in past Tekken games.

Check out the new Tekken 8 trailer below:

What characters are in Tekken 8?

The full list of characters already revealed for Tekken 8 are:

  • Jin Kazama
  • Kazuya Mishima/Devil Kazuya 
  • Jun Kazama
  • Lars Alexandersson
  • Paul Phoenix
  • Marshall Law
  • King
  • Jack-8
  • Nina Williams
  • Ling Xiaoyu
  • Leroy Smith
  • Asuka Kazama
  • Lili De Rochefort
  • Hwoarang
  • Bryan Fury
  • Claudio Serafino
  • Raven
  • Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo
  • Yoshimitsu
  • Steve Fox
  • Sergei Dragunov
  • Leo Kliesen
  • Kuma
  • Shaheen
  • Feng Wei
  • Panda
  • Zafina
  • Lee Chaolan
  • Alisa Bosconovitch
  • Devil Jin
Anthony Nash
Anthony Nash

Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

Share article

TRENDING

Related