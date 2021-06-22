The latest free and premium DLC has arrived as part of Season 3 of Zombie Army 4: Dead War. All players will get four new playable characters from Left 4 Dead 2 for free. Those who own the game’s Season Pass or are just looking for a standalone expansion can pick up the premium Abaddon Asylum campaign mission too.

The free Left4Dead Character Pack 1 includes Bill, Francis, Louis and Zoey as playable characters. The quartet were the characters who found themselves escaping hordes of zombies in Left 4 Dead 2 and now find themselves doing the same in Rebellion’s zombie shooter. Unfortunately the characters don’t come with their in-game voices; players will have to pick a pre-existing voice for their character instead.

The premium Abaddon Asylum campaign mission is the second in the three-part Return to Hell campaign and continues onwards from the events of Terminal Error. After revealing Baron Umbra to be an occult mastermind hidden away in the heavily-fortified Abaddon Asylum, up to four players need to put a stop to his schemes. A survivor known as The Angel will lead them through the catacombs, confronting new enemies and finding new collectibles along the way. Abaddon Asylum can be purchased individually for $6.99, or as part of Season Pass Three for $34.99. The DLC is available on PS4 and can be played on PS5 alongside the newly released upgrade.

As shown in the trailer, the DLC also includes a World War 1 Josiah Outfit, a World War 2 Headgear Pack, the MP.1940 SMG Bundle, and Zombie Tank Weapon Skins. The full patch notes and content list can be found below.



Zombie Army 4: Dead War DLC 8 Patch Notes

Abaddon Asylum mission (DLC8) includes:

Nightmare Mode enhanced

1 new Achievement/Trophy

WW1 Josiah Outfit Pack includes:

1x Character Skin

2x Hats

Left 4 Dead Character Pack 1 (Free DLC) includes:

Bill

Francis

Louis

Zoey

(Not compatible with other in-game head gear). Content is available to download separately.

M1940 SMG Bundle includes:

M1940 submachine gun

2 Charms (Irminsul Stick, ZAT Style Eagle)

2 Bespoke Weapon Skins (Ahnenerbe, Messerschmitt ME-109)

Zombie Tank Weapon Skins for the following weapons (not compatible with DLC weapons):

Gewher 43 (Zombie Tank)

M1 Garand (Zombie Tank)

Mosin-Nagant M91/30 (Zombie Tank)

M30 Drilling (Zombie Tank)

MP44 (Zombie Tank)

Thompson (Zombie Tank)

Trench Gun (Zombie Tank)

C96 Pistol (Zombie Tank)

M1911 (Zombie Tank)

Webley MKVI (Zombie Tank)

WWII Headgear Pack includes:

German Motorbike Helmet

Nuclear Test Goggles

U-boat Captain Cap

Medic Helmet

New Feature:

In response to Community feedback, the Toggle To Aim option has now been added to the Accessibility settings screen

Bug Fixing:

Dead Zeppelin – Players will no longer spawn inside each other when loading into Chapter 4 within a Cooperative Lobby.

Rotten Coast – Steam only – Achievement: “People don’t change. We go round in circles” will now unlock.

Rotten Coast – Fix for players who were failing to earn the weapon upgrade kit on completing all four challenges in the map. This should now rectify the issues surrounding missing kits and the inability to master all weapons.

Death Canal – Drawbridge Siege – Boat will no longer be stuck in place after completing the siege during ‘Return to the Boat’ objective

Custom Character Voice – Barks/Grunt sounds added when selecting ‘Werner’ or ‘Marie’ voice on any character

Terminal Error – Various visual and gameplay improvements

[Source: Zombie Army]