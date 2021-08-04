The newest DLC for Zombie Army 4: Dead War brings four new characters from the Left 4 Dead franchise as free content, in addition to a new campaign mission. As with the previous release, the Return to Hell DLC will also include new weapon skins, charms, and gear packs for those who own the Season Pass 3. The new content is also available as a standalone purchase.

Rebellion released a new trailer for Zombie Army 4′s Return to Hell DLC, featuring Coach, Ellis, Nick, and Rochelle from Valve’s iconic zombie shooter Left 4 Dead 2. Previously in June, the studio launched the Abaddon Asylum DLC which similarly featured Left 4 Dead’s Bill, Francis, Louis, and Zoey as free DLC alongside new weapons and missions. Unfortunately, like the previous DLC, it looks as though the new characters will not come with their respective original voices.

Players will also get to enjoy a new Return to Hell mission in which they travel to the underworld in order to fight off hordes of zombies. This time, Schweiger takes the center stage as the main culprit, and players must free him from Baron Umbra and escape the haunted manifestations of Schweiger’s memories.

The latest DLC drop includes various horror-themed skins and cosmetics as well. The Horror Headgear pack, in particular, can make your character look like a demented doll, grotesque zombie, and even Scarecrow from the Batman franchise (not sure that last one is explicitly intentional). Additionally, the new flare gun can help burn through the campaign’s various enemies.

Below is the cosmetic content included as part of the DLC:

Horror Headgear Pack

Flare Gun Weapon Bundle

Van Helsing Weapon Skins

Horror Charm Pack 2

You can check out the official Zombie Army 4: Dead War Return to Hell trailer below:

The Zombie Army 4 Return to Hell DLC pack is immediately available as part of Season Pass 3 and is also available for purchase separately for $6.99, with the new Left 4 Dead 2 characters included as part of the free character pack.

[Source: Gamespress]