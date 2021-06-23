Marvel’s Avengers, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne were among the top played PlayStation Now titles during the spring 2021 season across PS4, PS5, and PC. Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel’s Avengers, in particular, made it into the top 5 for both Console and PC categories. The news comes a little less than a month before Marvel’s Avengers leaves the PlayStation Now service on July 5, 2021.

Sony announced the top PlayStation Now titles on the PlayStation Blog and ranked the games based on global playtime hours. Sony defines the spring season as the time period from March 1, 2021, to June 1, 2021. The games were split between two categories: Games Played on PS4 and PS5 on PS Now via download or streaming, and games played via PC available on PS Now via streaming only.

Below are the top 5 of each category:

PlayStation Now most-played games on PS4 and PS5 console

Marvel’s Avengers (available until July 5, 2021) Horizon Zero Dawn Call of Duty: Black Ops III (previously available through April 29, 2021) F1 2020 (not available in Japan) WWE 2K19

PlayStation Now most-played games on PC

Bloodborne Horizon Zero Dawn The Last of Us Marvel’s Avengers Detroit: Become Human

While not included in the list, PlayStation Now also recently added The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Virtua Fighter 5, and Sonic Mania as part of its new game lineup for June. Marvel’s Avengers similarly debuted back in April as one of the free offerings, as did Horizon Zero Dawn back in December. The latter’s surge to second place is most likely due to the gameplay reveal of the upcoming sequel Horizon Forbidden West back in May. Similarly, Square Enix has also provided steady content updates to Marvel’s Avengers, with this year’s content roadmap already planned out.

If you’re interested in playing any of the above titles, know that while games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Bloodborne will be available on PlayStation Now permanently, Marvel’s Avengers will be leaving the service on July 5, 2021, and Call of Duty: Black Ops III has already left.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]