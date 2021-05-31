At the end of last week, the first ever Sonic Central Live Stream revealed three Sonic the Hedgehog titles would be coming to PlayStation Now on June 1. Now we know those won’t be the only titles to be added tomorrow as there will be seven new additions. Joining Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Mania will be The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Slay the Spire, and Car Mechanic Simulator.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition is Geralt of Rivia’s most popular outing, selling more than 30 million copies. The Game of the Year Edition includes the base game, the two expansion packs Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, and all 16 of the game’s smaller free DLCs. This game will be available in PlayStation Now until September 6.

Sonic Forces is the most recent 3D Sonic title to be released, while those who prefer 2D sidescrolling action will be able to play Sonic Mania. Both feature series nemesis Dr. Eggman up to his usual tricks with Sonic being the only hedgehog who can stop him. Platforming aside, the third Sonic title is the surprisingly challenging racer Team Sonic Racing where players may be relying on Dr. Eggman to give them a hand instead depending on which team members are chosen.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is the first game to come to PlayStation Now on day of release. Announced just last week, this latest version of 2006’s Virtua Fighter 5 comes with new graphics, new cinematics, a new UI, new background music, and new game modes. The game will also be joining the world of esports with other players able to watch online matches and tournaments while communicating with each other through the use of stamps. As an aside, the game will also be launching into the PlayStation Plus Instant Games Collection.

Slay the Spire is a combination of roguelike and collectible card game. Every time players attempt to climb the spire, they’ll discover more cards from the hundreds available to help them defeat enemies and eventually reach the top. No run is the same as the spire’s layout changes every time with different enemies and bosses to defeat, and new relics to find. The relics will enhance the cards within a deck but can also come at quite a cost. This game will leave PS Now on December 6.

Completing the collection is Car Mechanic Simulator. The aim is to build a repair service empire and players do that by searching for a suitable a car at the Barnyard or Junkyard, or picking them up from a local car auction. Up to 48 different vehicles are available and they need to be repaired, painted, tuned and, most importantly, in a drivable condition. The cars can be customised using over 1000 different parts before being added to the collection or resold at auction. There’s also an infinite number if randomly generated missions to complete.

All seven games will be available from tomorrow, June 1. Five of them seem to be a permanent addition to the service, although The Witcher 3 will be available for three months while Slay the Spire will be available for a slightly longer period of six months.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]