Sony Interactive Entertainment recently announced its partnership with Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios to develop an exclusive PlayStation IP. Neither party has revealed anything about the title beyond the initial announcement, so we have no idea what’s cooking. However, if a series of job advertisements is anything to go by, the mystery title will have multiplayer and live service elements.

As spotted by Reddit user nolifebr, Haven Studios recently published several vacancies on LinkedIn – all of which make reference to multiplayer. For example, the company is looking for a Senior Software Engineer who has significant experience in networking, multiplayer, and live games. Haven Studios is also seeking a Senior Core Infrastructure Engineer and an Online Software Engineer with past experience working on cloud platforms.

“We are currently hard at work on our first project – an original, exclusive IP for Sony,” the job description for Online Software Engineer reads. “The Online Software Engineer will be acting in the full stack composing our game, from developing and maintaining game features to instrumenting, operating, providing debugging tools and frameworks for all parts of our distributed solution. They will be involved in designing and implementing systems that can scale with large populations of players and be easily maintained in the long run.”

Sony is known for its critically-acclaimed single-player games, but has been delving into multiplayer lately. The company has also partnered with Deviation Games – headed by Call of Duty veterans – on a brand new IP.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: LinkedIn via Reddit]