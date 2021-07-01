Dead By Daylight is hosting a 5th anniversary event where players can redeem 500,000 Bloodpoints and 9,000 Iridescent Shards for free, and a host of themed cosmetics earned via challenges to celebrate. The limited-time event will last until July 15, 2021. During the event, players can log in at any time to receive the free in-game currency. Players will receive the cosmetics after completing specific individual and community challenges in-game.

For those who participated in past anniversary events, the 5th anniversary will bring back Anniversary crowns that can be collected around the map. Once the player escapes as a survivor or finishes the trial as a killer, they will be awarded the cosmetic. Community challenges will also appear during this period and will track the number of crowns collected by the community. Once a goal is reached, players who participated will be awarded free skins for David King and The Wraith.

Behavior Interactive will also celebrate the anniversary by bringing back the Confetti Flashlight, as well as a special anniversary medkit and toolbox design. Successfully completing a generator as a Survivor, or hooking a survivor as Killer will also launch confetti into the air during the event. Additionally, maps will feature special party decorations and golden balloons to bring festivity to the dark depths of the Entity’s realm.

Finally, the Shine of Secrets will also have a special offer during this time with perks rotating every day instead of every week. Furthermore, each perk will cost 500 Iridescent Shards less than usual, and will include perks from “almost every single character in Dead by Daylight“. Currently, for Day 2 the Shine of Secrets includes Corrupt Intervention, Deliverance, Head On, and Shadowborn perks.

The anniversary event comes just over a month after Behaviour Interactive added two new survivors and a killer from popular horror game series Resident Evil. In that update, Leon and Jill were added as survivors, Resident Evil 3‘s Nemesis as a Killer, and the Racoon City Police Department as a playable map.

You can check out the official Dead By Daylight 5th anniversary event announcement trailer below:

Dead By Daylight is available now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC, and the 5th anniversary event will run from June 30, 2021, to July 15, 2021.

[Source: Dead By Daylight Official Website]