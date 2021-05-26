Behaviour Interactive has announced on its 5th Anniversary Broadcast that the Dead By Daylight Resident Evil Chapter will launch on June 15. The new chapter will add Leon and Jill as survivors, Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 as the new killer, and a new map based on the Raccoon City Police Department. Additionally, players will be able to receive an Umbrella Corporation charm upon purchasing the DLC.

Many of the new additions are sure to shake up how the game is played, even with already-existing killers and survivors. Nemesis, for instance, can infect survivors with the T-Virus which will cause them to cough uncontrollably. While the cure for the T-Virus can be found scattered across the map, players will only have limited amounts. This is compounded by the fact that Nemesis actually gets stronger the more infected survivors there are.

By playing as Nemesis, zombies will also spawn randomly on the map. Worse yet, zombies can also infect survivors with the T-Virus. Thankfully they’re fairly slow, and dispatching these zombies is a lot easier; all you have to do is drop a pallet on them.

Survivors Leon and Jill also have special abilities that make them perfect counters for any killer. Jill has the ability to plant a mine on generators that can blind the killer if they attempt to sabotage it. Similarly, Leon can craft flashbangs that can be used to stun the killer, and even force them to drop any survivors they’re carrying.

The new map will be a faithful recreation of the Raccoon City Police Department from RE2. As with the previous Silent Hill chapter, the map will feature many nods and references to the game.

You can check out the official Dead By Daylight Resident Evil Chapter reveal trailer below:

Dead By Daylight is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and 5, and also supports cross-play. The new Resident Evil chapter will cost $11.99, and releases on June 15, 2021.

