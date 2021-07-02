A new Facebook ad may have revealed July’s upcoming PlayStation Now games, which include popular triple-A titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Judgment, and Nioh 2. RDR2 and Judgment will only be available temporarily and will leave PS Now later this year. However, God of War looks to be a permanent addition to the collection.

The rumour comes from a series of Facebook ads posted by the official PlayStation account, reported via Reddit. According to a screen recording of the ad posted by user /u/Mattx603, it reveals that PlayStation Now will add the games listed below:

Judgment

Moving Out

Red Dead Redemption 2

Nioh 2

God of War

Team Sonic Racing (Already added to PS Now in June)

While there is no confirmed release date for the above-mentioned games, timing indicates that they will likely be added next week, as the beginning of the month is when most PlayStation Now updates happen. Additionally, the fine print also states that Red Dead Redemption 2 will not be a permanent addition, and will only be available until November 1, 2021. Similarly, Judgment will also only be available until October 4, 2021. God of War and Nioh 2, on the other hand, could be permanent additions to PS Now.

Team Sonic Racing was added to PS Now back in June alongside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While Nioh 2 has yet to join any of Sony’s free offerings, the previous title Nioh was recently added to PlayStation Now back in May 2021. God of War was previously available for a limited time as part of PS Now’s October 2019 offering, and is also available in the PS Plus Collection. Notably, Red Dead Redemption 2 has never been on PS Now nor PS Plus, making it the first time Sony will offer the game as part of one of its subscription services.

While Sony has not officially confirmed the above reports, we’ll keep readers updated on the situation as it unfolds. If true, PlayStation will likely announce the games in the next few days as part of PS Now’s July offering.

[Source: Reddit]