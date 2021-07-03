There is no shortage of meaningless, silly petitions on the internet and the gaming community, in particular, is certainly no stranger to them. It therefore didn’t surprise us when we saw a petition to “cancel” the reported deal between Hideo Kojima and Xbox owner Microsoft, but just like there’s no way to tell if the petition is real or satire, there’s no way to tell if it was started by “PlayStation fans,” like so many websites have been keen to report.

We don’t blame gaming publications for these headlines (we’ve all been there), but it’s still strange to see that a petition – which can be signed by literally anyone – started by one random internet user was pinned on PlayStation users, only serving as fuel for the incredibly annoying, toxic console wars. But I digress.

The petition itself is kind of funny.

“Kojima is betraying his loyal fans,” wrote Vrinn Y. “He has been blinded by greed. We must help him come back to the winning side. PLEASE SHARE THIS PETITION EVERYWHERE. Not everyone has good enough internet to stream games. Not everyone has enough money to buy a new console or build a new pc. Please Kojima, don’t leave us.”

That’s a heck of a heartbreaking split. The only problem is that Kojima was never in an exclusive relationship with PlayStation or Sony, so someone clearly wasn’t on the same page here.

Anyway, the good news is that PlayStation has a special place in Kojima’s heart. After all, he uses a Hermen Hulst mousepad…