BioWare executive producer Christian Dailey has apologized to fans for lack of Dragon Age 4 updates and its absence from the upcoming EA Play.

In a tweet, Dailey reassured fans that the team has gained momentum and development is “making great progress.” However, there’s nothing to reveal at present and BioWare will share updates when the time is right.

To make it up to fans, Dailey shared new concept art from the title, which you can check out below along with his full tweet.

Hi Friends – sorry for no EA Play news this year but please know that the team is heads down with a lot of momentum and making great progress. We are excited to share more when the time is right. Please stay safe and have a great weekend! @SerGoldman @dragonage pic.twitter.com/eveXFbJtgY — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) July 2, 2021

Electronic Arts has said that this year’s EA Play will be fast-paced. Scheduled to run for 40 minutes, the show will focus on games releasing soon. The usual suspects, like EA’s sports titles and Battlefield, will be at the event. However, EA has said that there will be a couple of surprises in store as well.

Fans are hoping that one of the surprises is the recently rumored Dead Space revival. Reports of a new game have been corroborated by known insiders as well as gaming publications so we’re almost positive it’s real, but whether Dead Space will make an appearance at EA Play or not remains to be seen.

EA Play will take place on July 22nd.