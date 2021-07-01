EA has revealed the schedule for the upcoming EA Play Live on July 22, including a series of Spotlight events leading up to the big show. The 40 minute showcase will include a look at Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends, among other things. However, BioWare has confirmed they will not be present, therefore there won’t be any news from the upcoming Dragon Age and Mass Effect games.

Before the main event begins on July 22, there will be a series of EA Play Live Spotlights that will give deeper insights into what the different studios are working on with the potential for some news to also turn up. At 10:00am PT on July 22, EA Play Live will begin with a short pre-show that will serve as a recap of these Spotlights. This will then be followed immediately by the 40 minute main show that promises to be fast-paced and will feature “games that are coming out soon rather than in the all-to-distant future”. As Dragon Age 4 and the new Mass Effect game both fall into the “all-to-distant future” category, that will explain why they’re not at the show.

Battlefield 2042 will turn up to show off a new untitled game mode by DICE LA, rumored to be a Battlefield Hub sandbox experience. Hazard Zone, which is rumored to be free-to-play (but not a Battle Roayle) will be revealed at a later date. We’ll also likely see a glimpse of the next season of Apex Legends and there will be the first gameplay for Lost in Random, featuring “explosive dice battles, time-freezing tactics and card collection”. The show will also feature a couple of other games EA isn’t prepared to reveal just yet, potentially including the rumored Dead Space remake in progress at EA Motive.

The EA Play Live Spotlight Series begins on July 8 with “The Future of First-Person Shooters”. This will be an extensive look at both Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. July 13 will be when we see “EA <3s Independent Studios” a panel that looks at the role of indie games within the industry. Giving their opinions on the subject will multiple devs who have released games via the EA Originals label, like Hazelight’s Josef Fares (It Takes Two), Zoink’s Olov Redmalm (Lost in Random), Silver Rain Games’ Melissa Phillips and Abubakar Salim (game to be announced), and Velan Studio’s Guha Bala (Knockout City).

Those wondering where all of the sports games have gone will not be disappointed. On July 19 is a Spotlight dedicated solely to Madden NFL 22, focusing on how player input has shaped the way the team has developed the Franchise Mode and other new features. This will be closely followed by another panel on July 20 for “More EA SPORTS”, although EA is remaining tight-lipped on the content of this one. The only clue is it will “highlight an extremely cool new addition to an extremely popular and long-running EA SPORTS franchise”.

