While we’ve seen footage from Battlefield 2042, a lot of the game’s finer details are yet to be revealed. The game will be making an appearance at EA Play next month, but until then the rumor mill is working overtime. According to renowned Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, the currently [REDACTED] game mode is a Battlefield Hub sandbox experience, while the free-to-play element of the game will be the already revealed Hazard Zone mode (which they’ve clarified is not a battle royale mode).

The official description of the [REDACTED] game mode is:

Created as a love letter to our core fans, a new way to play Battlefield is coming. Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield with this experience, which will be shown in detail at EA Play Live on July 22.

According to Henderson, the mode will be called Battlefield Hub. Intended to be a fun sandbox experience, the hub won’t be a competitive mode, nor will it be particularly balanced. This is because it will use weapons and vehicles from past Battlefield titles in what would seemingly be impossible combinations. An example he used would be a tank from Battlefield 3 pitted against a tank from Battlefield One but in such a way that the latter stands a chance of being triumphant. Players will be able to choose from a selection of Specialists rather than the standard class system.

These encounters will take place on remastered maps from the older Battlefield titles, although they will run on the engine used for 2042. Most of the maps will accommodate up to 64 players, although the bigger maps will be able to take up to 128 players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those playing the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be limited to 64 players regardless of map size. This mode will also be updated with the Battle Pass Seasons too, suggesting new weapons, vehicles, specialists, and maybe even new maps.

Meanwhile, Hazard Zone is officially described as “an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game type that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience. Hazard Zone is distinctly Battlefield, but very different from the modes of All-Out Warfare.” Henderson adds this will be the free-to-play element of the game and is similar to PC multiplayer FPS Escape from Tarkov. Up to 100 players can take part in this mode, although AI soldiers will also be incorporated. However, if the mode is unpopular, Henderson says it can easily be morphed into a battle royale experience, something that DICE has insisted will not be in the game from day one.

Hazard Zone will reportedly be available for everyone to download separately. Those who own Battlefield 2042 will be able to choose whether they want to install the Battlefield Hub as players will be able to select which aspects of the game they wish to install. If they want to stick solely to the more traditional All-Out Warfare modes, they can do so.

Henderson adds that this information should be taken with a massive pinch of salt. Whereas most of his information is verified with a number of sources, EA has locked down any information about their unrevealed modes. His usual sources either do not know what the Battlefield Hub actually is, or they have refused to talk about it. At least we know we will find out one way or another when the mode is revealed at EA Play Live on July 22.

[Source: Youtube]