Despite numerous rumors and reports saying otherwise, DICE and EA have confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will not have a battle royale mode. The upcoming multiplayer-only title will center around three main pillars, but none of them are the typical “last soldier/squad standing” battle royale that we’ve seen with games like Warzone, Fortnite, and PUBG. However, DICE is hinting at some pretty exciting things to be revealed, including a secret multiplayer experience being developed by DICE LA that they say is a love letter to the longtime fans of the Battlefield franchise. This DICE LA-developed experience will be revealed on July 22nd at EA Play Live.

During an early hands-off preview event, it was reiterated multiple times that Battlefield 2042 will not have a battle royale mode. There is not one planned for launch, and not currently one in development either. Even with the unrevealed details, DICE wants to make sure people understand that Battlefield 2042 isn’t just trying to be a Warzone clone. It’s going to do it’s own thing.

With today’s reveal of Battlefield 2042, DICE outlined these three distinct multiplayer experiences that will prop up the game:

All-Out Warfare is the next evolution of classic Battlefield, with fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough featuring up to 128 players on the largest maps the series has ever seen, All-Out Warfare is perhaps the main central multiplayer experiences for Battlefield 2042. Conquest and Breakthrough each feature the capture and control of objective zones, whether in varying areas on the map, or in a head to head push.

Hazard Zone is simply described thus far as an “all-new high-stakes squad-based game type” and a “modern take on the multiplayer experience.” Without adding much further, they say it’s “distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare’s Conquest or Breakthrough modes.” Again, it was reiterated numerous times that Hazard Zone is not a battle royale, despite it’s name implying that there might be some sort of circle of gas closing in. Details are scarce right now, but EA and DICE have promised to reveal more about Hazard Zone soon.

Finally, the last pillar multiplayer experience has yet to be announced, but it’s a “love letter to Battlefield fans” in development by DICE LA. A full reveal for this mode will come at EA Play Live on July 22nd, and pretty much the only thing we know for certain is that it won’t be a battle royale.

While a battle royale may not be entirely off the table in the future, it was heavily implied that the development teams at DICE have no intention of adding one into the game. Focusing instead on their own unique massive-scale Battlefield experiences, don’t expect Battlefield 2042 to embrace the last-player-standing trend.

DICE does plan to support Battlefield 2042 with free seasonal content and updates to the game. Featuring four seasons across its first year, these will add maps, modes, and evolve the narrative state of the world to tell the Battlefield 2042 story in a unique way.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions will retail for $59.99 while the new-gen console versions come in at the new AAA premium of $69.99. EA Play subscribers get to try it a week early with a 10-hour trial starting Oct 15, 2021. There will be an open beta later this year, with early access for those who preorder and EA Play subscribers.