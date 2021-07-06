Popular open-world free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact will reportedly introduce cross save between PS4, PS5, PC, Mobile, and Switch versions of the game with the upcoming Version 2.0 update. The new addition will allow PlayStation users to use the same account on multiple consoles. The news comes just a few days before a Genshin Impact special live stream, where miHoYo will announce further information about the new update.

The information about the upcoming cross save feature comes from the Twitter account @GenshinReport, which frequently posts updates and new information about the game prior to their official announcements. Rumors about a possible cross save addition also surfaced earlier back in June but were not confirmed until now. Both reports stated that, while cross save would be coming to PS consoles, PS exclusive items such as the Wings of Descension and Sword of Descension would not be available on other platforms.

Currently, cross save is only available on PC and mobile, and is not available on PS consoles. This meant that if a user created an account on PS4 or PS5, they could only use that account on said consoles. After the update, however, players will be able to use their accounts on any platform by using a Hoyolab account.

Cross Save will come with the Version 2.0 update, which miHoYo plans to launch on July 21, 2021. The update will also include an entirely new region called Inazuma, which includes a total of six islands, three of which will be present on launch with the rest to be added in at a later date.

Other information, such as new enemies, events, and features will be revealed at the recently-announced Genshin Impact live stream on July 9, 2021, at 8 AM EST. The special program will premiere on Genshin Impact‘s official Twitch account and will be posted later on its official YouTube account.

[Source: Dualshockers, Twitter]