Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero Studio’s Next Game Will Be ‘Realistic’

Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero developer miHoYo is known for its cartoonish art style. However, the studio’s next game will deviate from its traditional cel shaded look for something different.

How does the next miHoYo game’s art style differ from Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero?

MiHoYo’s previous releases — Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero — sport a cartoonish, cel shaded art style akin to games like 2XKO or Guilty Gear Strive. But according to a miHoYo job posting for a 3D Character artist (translated by reddit user Yenuzu), the studio is currently looking for someone who is “good at realistic character and monster production.”

Additionally, the company is looking for someone with Unreal Engine experience, and proficient with muscle anatomy and modeling for humanoid and alien monsters. Also, it is stated that this is intended to be a triple A game. There is very little realism in HoYoverse titles, so the potential switch to realism is a surprise.

Nothing else is known about the next miHoYo game. Traditionally, the triple A HoYoverse games are gacha games with RPG elements. For example, Honkai: Star Rail is a turn based RPG with a wide cast of characters. There are several characters unlocked from the beginning, however, you can receive new characters by opening loot boxes.

MiHoYo is a video game studio based in Shanghai, China. Zenless Zone Zero is the developer’s latest game, which released back in July 2024. It is a free to play action RPG set in a postapocalyptic future. It is currenly available for PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile.

The company’s most notable game is Genshin Impact. The free to play open world action RPG launched back in 2020 earning a slew of accolades since its release. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile.