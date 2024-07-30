PlayStation Gacha Game Market Domination Irks Xbox Fans

Sony has snagged quite a few PS5 and PS4 console exclusive gacha games, and Microsoft’s lack of interest in one of the most popular and profit-making genres certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. Xbox boss Phil Spencer previously expressed his regret for passing up Genshin Impact, but there has been no apparent effort for rectification from Microsoft.

A Windows Central article on the topic penned by Microsoft fan Jez Corden was making rounds on ResetEra over the weekend. And we’ve seen very similar debates on other gaming forums like Reddit as well. Xbox players are of the view that Microsoft has overlooked an important genre with massive revenue potential, alienating millions of players.

Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, Honkai: Star Rail, Tower of Fantasy, and Wuthering Waves are just some of the gacha games that Xbox players have been locked out of.

“I mainly play games on Xbox,” wrote one Redditor. “Since Genshin released in 2020, my PS4/5 usage exploded.” “Microsoft, for whatever reason, don’t see any hope in Asian projects no matter the value they show,” wrote another.

It certainly is strange that Spencer acknowledged that Microsoft made a mistake passing up Genshin Impact (it was once in talks with miHoYo) but remains a bystander when it comes to gacha games.

That said, Microsoft has historically made questionable decisions when it comes to acquiring content regardless of genre, like the time it struck down an offer of a Spider-Man exclusive, only for the series to become one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives ever.