Spider-Man 2 Sales Shatter Records With PC Version Yet to Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games have announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sales have crossed another milestone. The superhero hit has surpassed 10 million copies sold on the PS5 alone since launch in late October, 2023.

Spider-Man 2 sales impress, but Sony says there’s room for improvement among studios

Insomniac Games celebrated the news on Twitter, and revealed that its Spider-Man series has now crossed 50 million copies sold. The previous entries — Spider-Man 1/Remastered and spin-off Miles Morales — are both available on PC. Spider-Man 2’s PC version has yet to launch.

Today, we're honored to celebrate an amazing milestone: Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has surpassed 10 million units sold, bringing the game series sales to an astounding 50 million units! ?



Thank you for the support and making this spectacular journey possible! #BeGreaterTogether ? pic.twitter.com/zvBrjU8mba — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 14, 2024

While Insomniac celebrated the news, SIE chairman and Sony Group CFO Hiroki Totoki expressed some concern about the gaming division’s profit margins and highlighted a need to cut costs. Sony’s first-party blockbusters have somewhat become synonymous with massive budgets and Totoki recognizes that there’s room for improvement when it comes to “sustainable profitability.”

“People who work in the studios have very high motivation,” Totoki said. “They’re very good people, and they’re very creative people. However, having said that, when it comes to the business itself, I think there is room for improvement, and that’s got to do about how to use the money or about the schedule of development or how to fulfill one’s accountability towards development, etc.”