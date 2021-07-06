PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 6, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Horror Adventure (PS4 & PSVR) Edition $12.99

PS5 & PS4 Games

A Plague Tale: Innocence PS5 $39.99

Anna’s Quest $19.99

Arcade Archives RAIDEN $7.99

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer $4.99

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer PS5 $4.99

Bowling (Story One) (Jane Version) – Project: Summer Ice $0.99

Bowling (Story One) (Pammy Version) – Project: Summer Ice $0.99

Chroma Quaternion PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Darkness Rollercoaster $9.99

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Drunken Fist PS5 $7.99

Escape Game Fort Boyard – New Edition $29.99

Evergate PS5 $9.99

Fishing: North Atlantic $34.99

Get to the Top – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

GreedFall – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 $39.99

GreedFall – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $34.99

Horror Adventure (PS4 & PSVR) Edition $12.99

Human: Fall Flat PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Indigo 7 Quest for love $14.99

Memory Lane 2 $3.99

Merrily Perrilly $4.99

Mina & Michi PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Phoenotopia: Awakening $19.99

Super BurgerTime $4.99

Super Destronaut DX-2 PS4 & PS5 $4.99

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD $29.99

The Sisters – Party of the Year $29.99

Tour de France 2021 PS5 $49.99

Treasure Hunter Simulator $9.99

Next Page: European Update »