Call of Duty League has slowly been getting back to normal as COVID vaccinations allow physical events to return following over a year of online events during the pandemic. First the players returned to local LAN play, and now ticketed audiences will be able to see Major V and Call of Duty League Championship Weekend live in person.

First up is Major V, the last big tournament of the 2021 season heading into Champs. Running from Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, August 1, ticketed fans will be able to attend on Saturday and Sunday at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas. This is the last time in the season that all 12 teams will play, and the standings of this Major will play into which eight teams will make it into the playoffs and Championship Weekend.

Call of Duty League Major V

Thursday, July 29 – Sunday, August 1

Weekend passes only (Saturday + Sunday, no fans will be allowed for Thursday & Friday)

Esports Stadium Arlington, 1200 Ballpark Way Arlington, TX

Tickets are on sale now

Next is the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, set for just a few weeks later starting Thursday, August 19 and running through Sunday, August 22. Taking place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, all four days will be open to ticket holders. Presale begins on July 12 for those registered on Callofdutyleague.com, while public ticket sales will begin on July 16th. Only eight teams will earn their spots in this big finale to the 2021 season, closing out the Black Ops Cold War year of the CDL.

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend

Thursday, August 19 – Sunday, August 22

Galen Center, 3400 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA

Presale on July 12, Public sale on July 16

Can’t make it out to any of the live events? You can still catch all the action online exclusively at Youtube.com/CODLeague, also available through the Call of Duty app.