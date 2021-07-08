A new 30-second Sony spot features a PS5 that’s curiously upside-down. The advertisement is for Sony as a company, highlighting the tagline “Inspiring Everyday.” The content of the video focus on stories told through video games, specifically God of War in this case, and when a PS5 is seen in the cabinet, it is very obviously upside-down, with the disc slot along the top of the unit. The upside-down PS5 was spotted by Nibel on Twitter.

..a new Sony ad shows the PlayStation 5 console upside downhttps://t.co/0AqeeMMjQL pic.twitter.com/OqmNXeKsMr — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 8, 2021

The ad begins with a father putting his son to bed, when the son asks his dad to tell him a story. His mind flashes to the adventures of Kratos and Atreus in God of War, and he begins to recant their tale to find the highest peak. When the son has fallen asleep, the dad heads to the couch to relax and continuing playing God of War on his PS5, which is oriented horizontally in the entertainment center, upside-down. (Though I won’t lie, I keep my PS5s vertical, so my vision of what “upside-down” meant was very different before I saw the screenshot for myself.) “Inspiring Everday” flashes on the screen before cutting to the Sony logo.

The original tweet from Sony featuring the ad has now been deleted, most likely to edit the upside-down PS5 out. Oddly, this isn’t the first time an upside-down PS5 has been seen and quickly deleted by official Sony channels. PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst famously had his PS5 upside-down in a video he shared to Twitter. It was quickly deleted and re-uploaded with the PS5 cut out of the frame, but the internet remembers. It probably doesn’t mean anything, but it’s curious that this is now twice that the PS5 has been seen not only upside-down, but quickly deleted as if it’s something worth hiding. We’ll have to wait and see if the ad returns with any edits to remove the upside-down PS5.