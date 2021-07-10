People Can Fly has announced that it’s aiming to release the next patch for Outriders on Tuesday. However, a release date isn’t set in stone yet as the developer is still testing things out. Regardless, the patch should be out next week.

A preview of patch notes is as follows:

Improved Matchmaking to reduce the chance of matching with an AFK player Players that are AFK (not interacting with the game) for more than 2 minutes will be automatically removed from the matchmaking queue. Interacting with NPCs or configuring skills, mods or builds is not considered AFK behaviour (though being inactive for 2 minutes+ while being in menus or dialogue options is).

Improved the visibility of Brood Mothers’ “Surge” AOE Attack (Blue flames)

Fixed a bug whereby Scrap Grenade would stop working after a cinematic or when re-joining a session

Resolved an issue with the Technomancers Borealis Set and changed its description to match its new behaviour The New Description is: Increase damage on Frozen enemies by X. Also, Critical Hit Damage is increased by Y for all party members for Z seconds after Cold Snap usage. The Old Description was: Increase Weapon Damage on Frozen enemies by X. Also, Critical Hit Damage is increased by Y for all party members for Z seconds after Cold Snap usage.

Fixed a bug that could cause the Tricksters Hunt The Prey to get stuck on activating

Fixed a bug whereby Bleed status from the armor mod ‘Bloody Crush’ would not be inflicted on enemies hit with the ‘Gravity Leap’ skill

Fixed a bug whereby the Devastator’s “Blood Donation” class node wouldn’t work if the player didn’t have other active “skill life leech” nodes or mods.

Clarified the description for the Ravenous Locust Mod

Fixed a bug whereby dismantling an item might not have displayed the mod preview

Fixed an issue that would cause the “In Sync” accolade to not properly unlock for Client players

Fixed an issue that could cause players to not get the proper reward if they completed an Expedition during the final second of the reward tier.

Other bug and crash Fixes

[REBALANCE] Changed the Pyromancers Healthy Lifesyle Mod and changed it’s description to match it’s new behaviour. This change should improve survivabilty while channeling this skill The New Description is: F.A.S.E.R Beam: Boosts your Health Regeneration X for the skill duration. The Old Description was F.A.S.E.R Beam: Boosts your Health Regeneration by X for Y seconds after the skill ends.



We’ll update our readers when complete patch notes become available.

[Source: Reddit]