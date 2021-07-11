Arkane Studios’ Deathloop was announced as a limited-time PlayStation 5 console exclusive in June 2020 – a year after it was unveiled at E3. However, it wasn’t until last week that Sony revealed when the exclusivity will end. Towards the end of the nine-minute gameplay broadcast during State of Play, the video states that Deathloop will be available on PC alongside the PS5, but won’t appear on other consoles until at least September 14th, 2022.

In other words, Deathloop is exclusive to the PS5 for one year.

Following Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, many assumed that Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo were no longer timed PS5 exclusives. However, legal contracts are a thing and Microsoft is bound to honor them. Just don’t expect future Bethesda titles to land on PlayStation consoles…at least not day one.

Deathloop is a peculiar game in which players step into the shoes of an assassin named Colt, who is stuck on the island of Blackreef. Blackreef is trapped in an endless time loop that can only come to an end if Colt is able to take out eight key targets across the island before the day resets. Unfortunately, Colt is being hunted by the island’s inhabitants as well as another assassin named Julianna, whose only mission is to take out Colt.

“Fight to survive a deadly game of hunter vs hunted as you immerse yourself in first-person action armed with a powerful roster of otherworldly powers and savage weaponry,” reads an official description. “Choose your preferred playstyle, from sneaking your way through each level to barrelling gun-first into the fight.”

Deathloop will release on September 14th.