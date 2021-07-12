Electronic Arts has announced that FIFA 22 will launch worldwide on October 1st on both current-gen and last-gen platforms. Featuring next-gen hypermotion technology, the game promises the most realistic and immersive football (or, y’know, soccer) experience yet.

FIFA 22‘s cover star is Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé.

“FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way,” EA Sports FIFA GM, Nick Wlodyka, said in a press release. “Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game.”

With hypermotion technology, EA claims to have motion-captured 22 professional athletes playing at “high intensity.” “EA’s proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch,” the press release added. “Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball.”

You can preorder the standard edition or the ultimate edition. The latter includes:

Ones to Watch player item

Four days Early Access

Dual Entitlement (free PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series upgrade)

4,600 FIFA Points

Team of the Week 1 player item

Kylian Mbappe loan item

FUT Ambassador loan player pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

Preordering the ultimate edition by August 11th will also net you a FUT Heroes player item.