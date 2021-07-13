NBA superstar LeBron James is coming to Fortnite on July 14, 2021, along with new gold-themed cosmetics and three outfits, one of which is his uniform from the upcoming Space Jam sequel. “King James” will also feature a floating gold crown, as well as a customizable “Wingspan Glider” that can be modified to be entirely black or feature some sick-looking gold edges.

As part of Fortnite’s Icon Series, which previously added other notable figures such as popular streamer Ninja, rapper Travis Scott, and artist Major Lazer, LeBron James joins a growing list of real-world celebrities and fictional characters in the game’s expanding multiversal narrative. Just last month, Fortnite also got a new Chapter 2 Season 7 update in which it Rick Sanchez from the cartoon series Rick and Morty as well as Superman joined the game.

James will come in three outfit varieties: the LeBron James Outfit which features a stylish suit and hoodie combo, a casual Taco Tuesday outfit, and his Tune Squad uniform from Space Jam: A New Legacy. Each outfit will also come with three matching varieties of James’ signature Nike LeBron 19 shoes, marking the first time Nike has been actively featured in Fortnite. Other cosmetics include a Lion Pickaxe, Wingspan Glider, and LeBron’s famous on-court celebration called “The Silencer”.

Additionally, the LeBron James Outfit, Wingspan Glider, and Lion Pickaxe will feature a progressive edit slider that will allow players to change how much “bling” the cosmetics will have, ranging from pitch-black to gold-encrusted. If that isn’t enough, Fortnite is also releasing a special loading screen featuring the athlete, all of which can be purchased together through the King James Bundle.

You can check out the official screenshots and announcement trailer below:

LeBron James comes to Fortnite on July 14th, 2021.

[Source: Fortnite Official Website]