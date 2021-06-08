Fornite‘s upcoming Chapter 2 Season 7 update will feature an alien invasion story, with collaborations including Rick and Morty and DC superhero Superman. The upcoming season will add new weapons, a new storyline, an updated map, and multiple new playable characters to choose from. The story seems to revolve around an invading alien force attempting to steal the island’s Spire, and connects to the events of the previous season.

If the new Rick and Morty and Superman collaboration are confusing to you, don’t worry. All you need to know is that Fortnite involves a lot of interdimensional travel and a secret organization trying to control that power. As with past seasons that added famous pop culture characters such as the Terminator, Alien, the Mandalorian, and other Marvel characters, the upcoming season looks to continue this trend.

Additionally, the new season will be adding advanced alien technology in the form of new weapons, as well as rideable alien ships that can levitate other vehicles. Rick Sanchez also wields some sort of gravity gun that can launch objects at enemies. According to a separate battle pass explanation video by Epic, players will use these weapons to fight against the alien invading force.

Finally, the battle pass for Chapter 2 Season 7 will bring back an open-ended battle pass system that will let players unlock whatever rewards in the order they want, using the “Battle Star” system. The battle pass will consist of individual “pages” with different unlockable cosmetics, and completing a page will reveal a special locked reward. Battle stars can be acquired either by leveling up, or purchasing them through the store using V-Bucks.

If you’re interested in learning more, Epic has uploaded three new videos which you can check out below:

Fortnite: Battle Royale is currently available to play for free on the PlayStation 4 and 5. The new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Invasion update will release today, June 8, 2021.