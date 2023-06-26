PlayStation Announces LeBron James PS5 Accessories

Basketball player and MultiVersus fighter LeBron James is getting his own line of PlayStation accessories. These accessories include a controller and face plate and were both co-designed by James.

The LeBron James PlayStation accessories are going on sale soon

Sony posted about these new accessories on the PlayStation Blog. There is a PlayStation 5 console cover and a DualSense pad that both have graffiti on them with the “Nothing is given. Everything is earned.” slogan along with certain other words and symbols that are either related directly to James or PlayStation.

The console cover will only be available in the United States through PlayStation’s website for $64.99. Pre-orders will go up on June 29, and it will launch on July 27. This is a $10 markup of the normal face plates that don’t have extra designs on them.

The otherwise-standard DualSense will be a little more widespread and is being sold in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Benelux. It will be $79.99/€79.99/£69.99/$99.99 CAD, which is a $15 markup from the normal DualSense. Pre-orders will also go up on June 29 on PlayStation’s website, and it will launch on July 27.

This is a byproduct of James becoming a PlayStation Playmaker, which he tweeted about in February. PlayStation Playmakers are a “growing network of passionate gamers, creators, athletes, artists, and entertainers who are proving the power of play” and this group includes people like Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, comedian King Bach, professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, WNBA All-Rookie NaLyssa Smith, and NFL stars Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb, just to name a few.