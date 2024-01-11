PS5 DualSense Controller

Upgraded PS5 DualSense Controller Seemingly Leaked

By Zarmena Khan

Best Buy’s Canadian website appears to have leaked an upgraded version of the PS5’s DualSense controller. Aptly titled DualSense “V2,” the controller’s listing boasts an extended battery life, and comes with some minor differences in weight and dimensions.

Sony has made no mention of an upgraded PS5 DualSense controller yet

The Best Buy listing — which is still up at the time of this writing — comes as a surprise because there’s been no indication of a controller upgrade even from known insiders and leakers who accurately leaked things like the PlayStation Portal and PS5 Slim.

“Exceptional 12-hour battery life, on a full charge, supports long gaming sessions,” reads the description of DualSense V2. Apparently, a charging station is included that offers “easy click-in charging.” The upgraded controller also weighs less than the original.

A comparison of dimensions and weight, as noted on ResetEra, is as follows:

DualSenseDualSense V2
Height19.05cm/7.5in16cm/6.3in
Width6.99cm/2.75in6.6cm/2.6in
Depth19.05cm/7.5in10.6cm/4.17in
Weight360g280g

Interestingly, Best Buy’s listing suggests that the DualSense V2 is the same price as the original DualSense. It’s currently unclear if the included charging station is a Best Buy offer or something offered by the manufacturer out of the box.

