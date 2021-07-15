The Last Stand is a series of games that feature a group of survivors trying to fend off a zombie apocalypse. Following 14 years as Adobe Flash games, developer Con Artist Games has announced the fifth game in the franchise, The Last Stand: Aftermath will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year.

Set 15 years after the events of the third game in the series, The Last Stand: Union City, players will once again follow the story of a band of survivors locked down in a compound following the catastrophe that turned the rest of the world into zombies. The difference this time is all of them have already been infected. As they make the most of their final days, they’ll need to gather supplies for those who continue to survive, take out as many infected as possible, and look for the truth behind the virus. As each survivor dies, players take on the role of another who will be able to carry on where the previous victim left off.

Impending death isn’t necessarily a bad thing in this single-player roguelite action adventure. As the infection takes hold, it unlocks new limits and abilities that gives you a powerful advantage over the zombie hordes. Throughout the outside world are hidden weapons and medicine, the latter of which will help each survivor to last for longer. There’s also plenty of materials to be able to craft those vital supplies.

The game will be published digitally by Armor Games Studios although they have also teamed up with Merge Games to release physical versions of the game. All versions will be released during the final quarter of 2021. Those wanting to start at the beginning of the franchise may be interested in The Last Stand Legacy Collection where the first three games have been remastered and bundled together for release on Steam — this collection was released today.

[Source: Armor Games]