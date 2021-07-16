I recently purchased a PS Now subscription because my son just had to play a LEGO Batman game and there were three such games on the Now subscription service. Since I was signing up for a him, I decided to peruse the selection of PS Now games and was really surprised with how many quality games, hidden gems, and overhyped clunkers that I had completely forgot about. Here is my list of “OMG, I remember this game!” games that you can play on PS Now.

I tried to make this feature a game from each letter in the alphabet, but that just didn’t work on some letters, so here you just have 11 games in alphabetical order.

Hidden Gems and Forgotten Clunkers on PS Now

Asura’s Wrath

Release Date: February 21, 2012

Developer: CyberConnect2

Chalk this up as one of the hundreds of games I got interested in, never played it at release, and then completely forgot about. I remember thinking how amazing this game looked and just never got around to playing it until a few days ago when I subscribed to PS Now. It has some serious flaws today that weren’t as big of a deal back when it released and I would love to see what it would be like if done today.

Brink

Release Date: May 10, 2011

Developer: Splash Damage

No, not the old Disney Channel Original Movie about rollerblading. Brink the game! What a fun game, or at least my memory tells me it was a really fun game to play. Good gun play, lots of interesting characters, and a well done multiplayer, at the time.

Critter Crunch

Release Date: July 10, 2008

Developer: Capybara Games

Right off the bat, it’s such a cute main character!!! But on to the game, this one is a good puzzle game that was just enjoyable to play through.

Doki-Doki Universe

Release Date: December 2, 2013

Developer: HumaNature Studios

One of the titles on this list that I reviewed, finding the game to be interesting enough but lacking a true “killer” reason to play it. It had a unique premise and some good ideas, just didn’t really execute them well enough.

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Release Date: October 5, 2010

Developer: Ninja Theory

Easily one of the most underrated games I have played. What an awesome story, characters, and setting that was only really let down by some graphical and technical issues. This is a must play on PS Now.

Fat Princess Adventures

Release Date: December 5, 2015

Developer(s): Fun Bits Interactive, Santa Monica Studio

I really wish this was the original Fat Princess instead, which I found slightly more enjoyable, but this was still a great game back in the day and still a lot of fun today with some friends over. This is a series that could use a revisit for sure.

Heavenly Sword

Release Date: September 12, 2007

Developer: Ninja Theory

Going to be completely honest here; I have never touched this game even once, though I do remember now all the hype surrounding it as a PS3 launch title. It was actually fondly called Goddess of War, as it is very similar in a lot of ways to God of War.

Last Tinker: City of Colors

Release Date: May 12, 2014

Developer: Mimimi Games GmbH

Completely forgot about this game, which really surprised me since I was tasked with reviewing it back in 2014. As the name might give it away, this is a game full of colors and a cute story with good characters. Well worth a replay on PS Now.

Natural Doctrine

Release Date: April 3, 2014

Developer: KADOKAWA Future Publishing

I’ve actually tried to scrub this game from my memory only to have it keep returning as I find it new places. Don’t get me wrong, love the premise, love the combat system, even love the rather drab look to the game. However, it’s just so unforgiving in its quest to piss you off, it’s good at its job!

Overlord: Raising Hell

Release Date: February 15, 2008

Developer(s): Triumph Studios, Virtual Programming, 4J Studios

Just a very fun game with a rather cute story, fun gameplay, and it just made me happy playing it. I can’t say much about other games in the series which I never got around to playing but this one was a pleasant surprise when I first picked it up.

Quantum Theory

Release Date: September 24, 2010

Developer(s): Team Tachyon, Tecmo, Koei Tecmo

Oh look, it’s Gears of War goes anime… no wait, it’s just a really ugly shooting game that didn’t play the greatest but one that I kind of have a secret affection for. Just something about it had me excited up front and push me far enough to actually play this uncolorful title.

Have you found any games, either wonderful or terrible, on PS Now that you had forgotten about? What did you think of my PS Now Games list? Let us know in the comments below.