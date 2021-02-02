Right on schedule, Sony has introduced six new games to PlayStation Now for this month. Starting from today, PS Now subscribers can get their hands on Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Detroit: Become Human, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Darksiders Genesis, Little Nightmares, and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number. Four of these are permanent additions to the service.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III needs little introduction. Treyarch’s predecessor to Black Ops Cold War throws players into the future. The year is 2065 and a new breed of Black Ops soldier has emerged. Lines are now blurred between humanity and robotics, but will war ever change? The game comes with a single-player campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies mode.

The latest in the WWE 2K series, WWE 2K Battlegrounds adds an arcade feel with special abilities, power-ups, and interactive environments for players to use in their wrestling matches. Characters and Battlegrounds can be unlocked through the story mode, while there are also Online Tournaments and King of the Battleground amongst the multiplayer modes.

Those who missed Detroit: Become Human on PlayStation Plus now have plenty of opportunity to try the game through PS Now. Quantic Dream’s latest title tells the story of three androids, Connor, Markus and Kara, as they play their part in a near-future American society. As usual, the story twists and turns according to decisions made by the player, so tread carefully.

Elsewhere, Darksiders Genesis becomes the latest Darksiders title to join the service, although this one adds an isometric view into the mix. Now’s the perfect time to become acquainted with Six in Little Nightmares before her story continues in Little Nightmares II on February 11. Finally, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number puts players in charge of several characters as they brutally navigate through multiple factions with their own motives.

Four of the six games are available on PS Now permanently. In the case of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, this will be only be available for a limited time until April 29, 2021. Meanwhile, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is only available until August 2, 2021.

