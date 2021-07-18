Announced in July 2018, Pure Imagination Studios’ Monster Hunter 3D animated special will premiere on Netflix on August 12th. Titled Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, the anime will tell the story of a young man named Aiden, who has to find a way to protect his village from an Elder Dragon.

An official synopsis reads:

Humans, nature, and giant monsters coexist in the world while maintaining a careful balance.

A young man named Aiden who calls himself a hunter protects his isolated village. One day, he learns that his village is threatened by the Elder Dragon, a monster cloaked in mystery. Needing to find a way to save his village, Aiden leaves his home and sets off on a journey into the unknown alongside Julius, a first-rate and member of the Hunter’s Guild, and his companions…

Thus begins an original story that shines the spotlight on characters in the world of Monster Hunter who have remained in the background until now.

The Guild’s main objective is to protect citizens from various threats, including the Elder Dragon, which is said to be the most powerful of all monsters, and to survey and maintain this ecosystem.