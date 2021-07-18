Warframe developer and publisher Digital Extremes has announced cross-play, cross-save, and a new expansion for the free-to-play title.

Titled The New War, the expansion as well as the aforementioned features will launch sometime in 2021. Digital Extremes has promised a simultaneous launch on all platforms including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

“Community is incredibly important to us and opening up cross-play and cross-save is just one of many more efforts we’ll take on to bring more players together including extending Warframe’s fast, fluid, action combat experience to other global gaming platforms,” Digital Extremes’ CEO, Sheldon Carter, said in a press release. “We are at the very beginning of the next-generation of Warframe. We are eight years young and have the benefit of beginning our second console generation with a major game expansion that will also mark a new chapter of more story-based content our players have been asking for.”

You can watch a 30-minute gameplay demo of The New War below. The expansion will star Corpus Engineer Veso, Grineer Soldier Kahl-175, Dax warrior Teshin – all three of whom will be playable in a quest for the first time ever.

An official description of The New War reads:

Prepare yourself, Tenno. The New War is coming, and no one is safe. Old enemies have returned to the Origin System… will the factions unite against Ballas, Erra and the advancing Sentients, or buckle under the weight of a full-scale invasion?

We’ll update our readers when a release date for the expansion and new features is announced.