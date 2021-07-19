Newly-formed Skate studio Full Circle has announced that Skate 4 won’t be at EA Play, adding yet another game to a growing list of titles that won’t appear at the event. Full Circle said in a statement that it’s “committed to doing this thing right” and that requires time. However, the developer will have a little something to show fans later today, so stay tuned.

The statement reads:

Holy @%$*!… it’s been a year?!?! What have we been up to? Well, we formed a new studio back in January, got a bunch of super talented people to join the family, and we’ve been working hard on the new game. Now, we know many of you were hoping to see more from us this week but we’re not ready for prime time just yet and we won’t be part of the EA Play live show on Thursday. It’s still early and we are committed to doing this thing right, which means it’s gonna take some time. Our number one goal is to not blow it. For you, for us… for Skate. HOWEVER, we are stoked to share a little something with you all tomorrow.

With Skate 4, next Mass Effect, and the new Dragon Age absent from EA Play, it remains to be seen what surprises Electronic Arts has in store. Perhaps, the publisher will make it up to fans with the rumored Dead Space reboot? Tune in later this week to find out.

We’ll update our readers when we hear more from Full Circle later today.