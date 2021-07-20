The PS Vita received its last and final batch of game releases today, July 20, 2021, as Sony closed new submissions for the nearly decade-old portable console earlier this month. A total of six games were targeted for releases to the store today, which Sony states will continue to operate for the foreseeable future. Previously, Sony had planned to close the PS Vita store on August 27, 2021, but the decision was later revoked after a widespread outcry from fans.

Two new Vita games confirmed in this final batch of releases are Russian Subway Dogs and Ultra Mission. Russian Subway Dogs, an arcade game inspired by stray dogs of the Moscow metro, was originally released for PC back in 2018 and will also head to the PS4 at a later date. The game puts players in control of various dogs as they battle their way through the metro, collecting powerups in the form of treats. Developer Spooky Squid Games originally created Russian Subway Dogs as part of the GDC Pirate Kart game jam. You can check out the official launch trailer below:

The second is a game titled Ultra Mission, a top-down shooter that takes inspiration from old arcade classics like Robotron: 2084. While not much in terms of graphics, the game features a nice $2.99 price point and infinite gameplay loop that might make it a good game to just sit down and unwind with.

According to Twitter account @TweetVitaReview, four other games were added to the PS Vita Store today as well: Brotherhood United, Killer Dolls United, Witchcrafty, and Mind Maze. These titles are currently available on the EU PSN, and may not be available in other regions. These six games mark the last PlayStation Vita new games ever.

While Sony has stated that it will continue to keep the PS Vita store running, many have criticized how the company handled the announcement for the store’s initial closure. According to reports from several developers, many games that were originally planned to release for the PS Vita were cancelled after Sony had failed to notify them of the decision.

Even after the decision was revoked, Sony told developers that they had until July 12 to submit games, as well as patches for existing releases. Unfortunately, this also means that July 20 will also mark the last day that existing PS Vita games can receive updates.

Do you plan on purchasing any of the last Vita games to ever release?

[Source: PushSquare]