The previously-cancelled last-gen versions of survival horror game Tormented Souls have been re-confirmed by publisher PQube.

The company quietly cancelled Tormented Souls‘ PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions back in February without an explanation, and didn’t say why they’ve been re-confirmed either. The game will also get a physical edition for the PS4 alongside PS5 and Nintendo Switch physical editions.

First announced in August 2020, Tormented Souls is inspired by the likes of Silent Hill and Resident Evil. Players will step into the shoes of Caroline, who has been lured to the town of Winterlake, where she fights for her life while looking for answers and an escape.

Features include:

A Return to Classic Survival Horror – Tormented Souls is a modern take on the fixed-perspective adventure, offering a modernized control scheme and a more dynamic camera, while retaining everything that made those games so beloved by fans.

– Tormented Souls is a modern take on the fixed-perspective adventure, offering a modernized control scheme and a more dynamic camera, while retaining everything that made those games so beloved by fans. Fiendish Puzzles – Scavenge essential resources and tools, decipher clues from long-forgotten journals, and combine it all to solve fiendish puzzles and unravel the secrets of the mansion-turned-hospital.

– Scavenge essential resources and tools, decipher clues from long-forgotten journals, and combine it all to solve fiendish puzzles and unravel the secrets of the mansion-turned-hospital. Deadly Combat – Dark forces and unspeakable horrors will do everything in their power to stop Caroline getting to the truth. Use anything and everything that you can find to fight back against the evils that wait in the darkness.

– Dark forces and unspeakable horrors will do everything in their power to stop Caroline getting to the truth. Use anything and everything that you can find to fight back against the evils that wait in the darkness. Gateways to Another Dimension – Nothing is as it seems at Winterlake. And when you discover a shimmering mirror in a dark corner of the mansion, your understanding of reality will be challenged in a whole new way..

Tormented Souls is planned for release sometime this year. Check out a new teaser below.