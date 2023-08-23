Tormented Souls 2 Trailer Marks Return of Silent Hill-Inspired Series

Caroline Walker’s journey is not over, as Dual Effect has announced the existence of Tormented Souls 2. This horror sequel is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2024.

Tormented Souls 2 is slated for 2024

The new announcement trailer is brief and has Walker slowly shuffling through a cathedral that begins to crumble. Its Steam page is a little more descriptive, noting that Walker is turning to “the supernatural” in a South American town called Puerto Miller to heal her cursed sister. Players have to wield makeshift weapons to take on threats and use “logic and reasoning” to solve the game’s puzzles.

While there was no direct gameplay, the screenshots imply that it’ll be like the original, which used fixed camera angles and item-depending puzzle solving. These features made it reminiscent of the PS1 era of horror games like Silent Hill and Resident Evil. The first Tormented Souls originally came out in 2021 and was praised for its commitment to that retro formula, which earned it an average score of 74 on OpenCritic.

That debut also only came to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at first after publisher PQube revealed that it was dropping the planned PS4 and Xbox One versions. However, it ended up going back on that cancelation, since PS4 and Xbox One versions ended up coming out the following year. The Switch port that was in the initial announcement was never canceled, but was the last one to come out. It’s unclear if the sequel will also come to other platforms down the line.